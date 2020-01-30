Noted Urdu poet Ajmal Sultanpuri dead

Noted Urdu poet Ajmal Sultanpuri died here after protracted illness, family sources said on Thursday. He was 97.

Sultanpuri was admitted to Karunashray Hospital on January 6 for treatment of age-related illness and after he slipped into coma, his family members took him back to his home where he breathed his last on Wednesday evening. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Uttar Pradesh Urdu Academy in March 2016 for his contribution to Urdu poetry.

"Kahan Hai Mera Hindustan" and "Agar Main Tera Shahjahan" are two of his popular poems. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

