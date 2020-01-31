Maha: 2 forest staff held by ACB for bribery

Two forest department staff were arrested on Friday by the Palghar unit of the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a villager, an official said. Forester Sainath Kuwar and forest guard Roshan Pandu were held in a trap when they accepted Rs 4,000 from the complainant, said deputy commissioner of police (ACB) Kalgonda Hegaje.

"The bribe was to release the complainant's truck. Kuwar and Pandu have been held under Prevention of Corruption Act," he added..

