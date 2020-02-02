India reports second case of novel coronavirus

India on Sunday reported a second case of novel coronavirus with a person from Kerala with a travel history to China testing positive, officials said. "The patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is in isolation in a hospital," the health ministry said.

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored, it said. India's first novel coronavirus case in India was also reported from Kerala with a student testing positive.

