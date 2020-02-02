27-year-old school teacher killed by brother-in-law in Udaipur

A 27-year-old teacher was allegedly murdered by her brother-in-law outside her school in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said. Neetu was waiting for a bus outside the school on Saturday evening in Paluna village when she was attacked with a sword by Deva Meena that killed her on the spot, Jawar Mines police station house officer Bharat Yogi said.

“Meena suspected that Neetu was creating trouble in his married life. His wife was not living with him for sometime and believed that Neetu was provoking her sister against him,” the SHO claimed. The woman's body was handed over to her family members after a post mortem and a manhunt is on for the accused who is absconding, he added.

