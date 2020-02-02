Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 members of Mewat-based gang held in Delhi's Pushpvihar after brief exchange of fire

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 17:28 IST
4 members of Mewat-based gang held in Delhi's Pushpvihar after brief exchange of fire

Four members of a Mewat-based gang allegedly possessing illegal arms were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police after a brief exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday. Amin (33), Warish (20), Mustkeen (25), all residents of Haryana and Subba (25), a resident of Rajasthan, were held near Sector-7 of Pushp Vihar on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, they said.

"We received information about the movement of Amin along with his associates in Delhi-NCR in their tempo to commit a robbery at Pushp Vihar. A team was deployed to track their movements," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P S Kushwah said. Sensing police presence, the driver of the tempo increased the speed of his vehicle but it hit the gate of a residential colony in Pushp Vihar following which Amin and his associates came out and fired at the police team, he said.

In retaliation, the policemen also opened fire in which Amin sustained bullet injuries on his legs, he said. The accused were overpowered and disarmed by the police personnel, the DCP said, adding that Amin was immediately taken to Safdarjung Hospital.

About 14 rounds were fired from both sides. More than seven rounds were fired by the accused, police said. Four pistols and nine live cartridges were seized from their possession.

The accused were involved in several cases of robbery and dacoity in Delhi-NCR and adjoining states. They used to rob trucks at gunpoint and used these vehicles to commit robberies, police said. Amin was wanted in a 2019 case lodged at Mehrauli police station and a non-bailable warrant was issued against him, they said.

According to the police, Amin was also involved in more than 15 criminal cases in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Makers share gripping teaser of 'Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship'

Ahead of the trailer release of much-anticipated Vicky Kaushal starrer horror flick Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship, the makers shared another terrifying teaser of the film on Sunday. Dharma Movies shared the gripping teaser of the horror fil...

Nirbhaya convicts are not entitled to any further time under law: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Delhi High Court. PTI HMP SKV PKS KJKJ

Nirbhaya convicts are not entitled to any further time under law Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Delhi High Court. PTI HMP SKV PKS KJKJ...

Bengal minister meets governor

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the West Bengal government and Raj Bhawan, state Parliamentary Affairs minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and held an hour-long meeting with him. Chatterjee came to the Raj ...

Raja asks secular, democratic forces to oust BJP from power

Communist Party of India CPI general secretary D Raja on Sunday called upon secular and democratic forces of the country to join hands to oust the BJP from power accusing it of trying to polarise the society on religious lines by bringing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020