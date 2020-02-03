Kashmir sees fall in minimum temperature

The minimum temperature across the Kashmir Valley on Monday plunged several degrees below freezing point, with Pahalgam recording the coldest day at minus 12.5 degrees Celsius. Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 11.5 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar city settled at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, it said. Qazigund recorded a low of minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Kupwara minus 6.3 degrees Celsius and Kokernag minus 5.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature at most places in the valley was above 5.0 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are likely to persist for the next few days in the region even as Chillai Kalan, the 40-day harshest period of winter in Kashmir, ended on January 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

