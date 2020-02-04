Woman techie kills mother, attacks brother in Bengaluru

A 33-year old woman techie allegedly stabbed her mother to death and made a murderous assault on her younger brother before fleeing their home here, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the woman fatally stabbed her mother using a knife and attacked the brother early on Monday.

The injured brother has been hospitalised here. A search was on for the techie and the motive for her action under investigation, police said.

The woman, employed as a software engineer with a company here, earlier had told her mother and 30-year old brother that she has been transferred to Hyderabad and she may have to relocate. The brother told police that in the early morning on Monday he saw his sister searching something desperately and offered to assist, which she refused.

However, minutes later she made a murderous assault on him, he told police, adding when he screamed for help and called his mother, his sister said she has killed their mother. She stabbed him and attacked with an iron rod before fleeing, her brother told police.

The body of the mother was found in another room in the house. "We are still investigating the matter. We are not clear about the motive behind the murder," a police officer told PTI adding the woman was yet to be arrested..

