May 1 target set for ban on single use plastic in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday set a target of May 1 for complete ban on single use plastic in the state. He issued orders to this effect to collectors, and municipal body chiefs after chairing a meeting in Mantralaya which was attended by many officials via video conferencing.

A state government release said Thackeray asked officials to submit an action plan by February 20. "Single use plastic is more dangerous to our environment. We need to curb its use and pollution caused by it," he said.

"The May 1 deadline is set so that alternative measures can be made available by that time. We want to plan in detail and then go in for its implementation," an official of the state environment ministry said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.