Burqa-clad woman, identified as YouTuber Gunja Kapoor, detained at Shaheen Bagh
A woman YouTuber donning a burqa was detained on Wednesday at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh after anti-CAA protesters caught her asking "too many questions", police said. The woman was identified as Gunja Kapoor, they said. She describes herself as the curator of YouTube channel 'Right Narrative' on her official Twitter handle.
According to police, the protesters turned suspicious after the woman asked "too many questions" to them. She was caught by some of the women protesters after they identified her as YouTuber Kapoor. The incident led to a commotion at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a senior police official said.
The woman was taken to Sarita Vihar police station where her identity was ascertained, he said. Some of the protesters alleged that she was recording videos on her mobile phone.
Kapoor is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
