Churu rape case: Shops shut in protest, two cops suspended

  • Jaipur
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 17:36 IST
Traders downed shutters and educational institutes remained shut on Wednesday in Rajgarh area of Churu district over the alleged rape of a 10-year-old girl even as two policemen were suspended after the accused gave them the slip. The accused, Akram Khan, was arrested nearly three hours after he managed to escape from police custody on Tuesday evening.

The minor was allegedly kidnapped and raped on Monday night. Markets and educational institutes remained closed on Wednesday in Rajgarh in protest against the rape incident, police said.

The traders association had called for a shut down today and took out a silent rally and later submitted a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate demanding death penalty to the accused, they said. Churu SP Tejaswani Gautam said two policemen have been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Head constable Girdhari and constable Balbir faced the action after the accused gave police the slip. Rajgarh Station House Officer (SHO) Vishnu Dutt said the accused, Khan, allegedly abducted the girl from a market and took her to a secluded spot where he raped and assaulted her.

He was booked for rape and attempt to murder, the SHO added.

