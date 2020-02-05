Students in govt schools facing problems during to absence of

Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) president B Vanlaltana on Wednesday alleged that students in government schools in the state are facing problem due to the absence of proper transfer and posting rule of teachers. He said that many teachers of urban areas refuse to work in rural areas, which is affecting the career of the students.

The Mizoram transfer and posting of school education teachers Amendment Rules, 2020 was approved by the cabinet on January 27 and will be tabled in the state Assembly during the budget session, which will be held from February 17 to March 14. The MZP president asked the state government to implement the teachers transfer and posting rules.

The president of the influential students' body said students in government schools in Mizoram were deprived of certain facilities availed by students in other parts of the country. An executive committee meeting of the MZP decided to carry out mass inspection of schools to study the condition of students and teachers across the state, he said..

