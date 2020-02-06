Left Menu
Civil services recruitment lowest in past four years: Personnel Ministry

The number of civil services personnel recruited by the UPSC has declined in the last four years and reached its lowest of 2,352 in 2018-19, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. A total of 3,750 candidates were recommended by the UPSC in 2015-16, 3,020 in 2016-17, 3,083 in 2017-18 and 2,352 in 2018-19, according to the data given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in a written reply to the upper house.

As many as 3,750 vacancies were reported by the government for recruitment in 2015-16, 3,184 in 2016-17, 2,706 in 2017-18 and 2,353 in 2018-19, it said. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts various examinations in

accordance with the rules of examination notified by the nodal ministries or departments annually and recommends candidates keeping in view the number of vacancies intimated by the indenting ministries or departments, Singh said.

