Kerala Police arrest two persons for raping 46-year-old Thai national

The Kerala Police on Thursday arrested two people on charges of raping a 46-year-old Thailand national in the state capital. According to the Ernakulam Central Police, a-46-year-old Thailand national was allegedly raped by two men here and based on her complaint they were arrested. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Insaf and his friend Ansaruddin from Kondotty in Malappuram district.

The police said that the woman had been a Facebook friend of Insaf for the last seven months. They came into contact with each other after she had enrolled her child in a school in the Malappuram district. The woman had come from Bangkok recently to visit her child and was staying in a hotel here, the police said. It was then that Insaf along with his friend Ansaruddin had come to meet the woman and then they had allegedly raped the woman at the hotel room, the police added.

The police also informed the reporters that all formalities including medical examination of the woman have been completed. (ANI)

