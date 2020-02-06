Permanent mining ban on common land in J-K's Lethpora

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday imposed a permanent ban on mining in 'Kahcharai' (common) land at Lethpora. Deputy Commissioner Raghav Langer said the mining in the area not only causes loss to mineral deposits but also destroys the natural beauty of the area.

"District Administration Pulwama has ordered a permanent ban on mining of all sorts over Kahcharai land at Lethpora with immediate effect," an official spokesman said. Langer said the move comes in the wake of numerous complaints by locals that widespread illegal mining is being under taken by various unscrupulous elements in the area which causes nuisance to the local residents.

He stressed the need for adopting zero tolerance against illegal mining and asked the concerned to act tough against the violators. Specific task forces have been constituted to stop illegal mining in the area, Langer said.

