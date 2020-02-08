Two persons tested for coronavirus at Bengaluru's KIMS
Two persons who have returned from China were tested for coronavirus at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Friday.
Two persons who have returned from China were tested for coronavirus at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) on Friday. Both of the persons were tested negative for the deadly virus which has so far killed 719 in China.
"Till now two patients were admitted here, for observation. Both of them have been discharged. Both of them had returned from China. Both the patients were tested negative for Coronavirus," said Dr Ramalingappa Antartani. "The second patient was admitted on 5 February. A thorough check-up was done but he didn't show any symptoms so we have not tested him for coronavirus. He was given antibiotics and discharged," he added.
The special flight of Air India was deployed for evacuating Indians from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan to New Delhi. Several countries including India had their citizens evacuated after the deadly virus broke out in mainland China. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
