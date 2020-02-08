Left Menu
Delhi Assembly polls: Police and para-military forces conduct flag march in Brij Puri

The police and paramilitary forces on Saturday afternoon held a flag march in Brij Puri area of the national capital.

Delhi Assembly polls: Police and para-military forces conduct flag march in Brij Puri
Police and paramilitary force personnel hold flag march in Brij Puri [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The police and paramilitary forces on Saturday afternoon held a flag march in Brij Puri area of the national capital. "There is an adequate arrangement in place for smooth conduct of the polls. All senior officers along with the security forces are patrolling the area," said Joint CP Eastern Range Alok Kumar.

"PCR van and QRTs have also been deployed at sensitive areas," she added. Polling for 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi started today at 8 in the morning today.

Delhi is witnessing a triangular contest among AAP, BJP and Congress. In the last poll, the AAP had won 67 seats, while the BJP won three seats. Congress failed to open its account. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

