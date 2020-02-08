Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing along LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.
Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing along LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.
At about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Degwar sector.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Poonch district
- Pakistan
- LoC
- Degwar
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Pulwama encounter: Slain terrorist identified as 'most wanted' JeM member from Pakistan
Nepal ready and eager to handover SAARC Chairmanship to Pakistan: Gyawali
Nepal 'ready and very eager' to handover SAARC Chairmanship to Pakistan: Gyawali
Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to 141-5 in Twenty20 opener
Recalled Malik leads Pakistan's win over Bangladesh