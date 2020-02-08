Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by resorting to mortar shelling and small arms firing along LoC in Degwar sector of Poonch district on Saturday.

At about 1545 hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Degwar sector.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.