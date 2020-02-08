Man held for poaching at Kaziranga National Park

The Nagaon Police on Saturday arrested a man in Harmoti village of Assam who was allegedly involved in the poaching at Kaziranga National Park and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession. The accused has been identified as Pradip Mura, a resident of Harmoti village under the Jakhalabandha police station.

"Today at 2.30 am on the basis of a tip off regarding poaching activities at Kaziranga National Park, an operation was launched by Nagaon Police in the area of Harmoti village. We arrested the accused and recovered weapons and ammunition from his possession," said John Das, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, Nagaon. "One 303 rifle along with magazine and suppressor, 8 rounds of ammunition and a .22 rifle along with magazine have been recovered from this person's possession," the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.