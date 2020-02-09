In letter to President Xi, PM Modi offers India's help to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering India's assistance to China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. In his letter, the prime minister expressed solidarity with the president and the people of China over the outbreak of the virus in the country, official sources said.

Modi offered India's assistance to China to face the challenge, besides conveying condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the outbreak, they said. A total of 811 people have died of the coronavirus infection so far while the number of confirmed cases has gone up to 37,198, according to the latest data by Chinese authorities.

Modi has also conveyed to Xi his appreciation for facilitating the evacuation of around 650 Indian citizens from the Hubei province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.