Govt living in denial; rising unemployment, falling consumption making India poorer: Chidambaram

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....
More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....
A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...
If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...
The death toll in Chinas coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 908 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province and the confirmed cases of infection crossing 40,000, Chinese health officials said on Monday, as a...
Munaf Halari Moosa, accused in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case, was arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad ATS at the Mumbai Airport on Monday. Moosa was also accused in a drug trafficking case.Moosa was also involved in drug traffic...
Film producer Guneet Monga has joined hands with seven filmmakers to present Zindagi inShort, a seven-part anthology featuring Neena Gupta, Sanjay Kapoor, Divya Dutta among others. An association of Sikhya Entertainment and Flipkart Video, ...
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday sacked the police chief and a deputy governor of the southern Zhambyl province, where 10 people were killed in ethnic clashes last week, his office said. The incident, triggered by an argumen...