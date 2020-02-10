Four of Delhi family killed in Saharanpur road accident
Four family members from Delhi were killed while one person was critically injured after their car rammed into a tractor-trolley loaded with wood logs in Nangal area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.
Four family members from Delhi were killed while one person was critically injured after their car rammed into a tractor-trolley loaded with wood logs in Nangal area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night. The injured is in a critical condition and is undergoing medical treatment here, Dr Kunal Jain, SBD Hospital, told ANI.
"Four family members died on the spot while one is injured. The family resides in Delhi's Rani Bagh area. The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm last night," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar. The incident occurred when the family members were returning from a wedding. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saharanpur
- Delhi
- Nangal
- Saharanpur district
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rani Bagh
ALSO READ
Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra meets man on hunger strike at Shaheen Bagh
Delhi: BJP president hoists tricolour at party headquarters
Amit Shah to hold roadshow, public meetings in New Delhi today
Delhi CM Kejriwal hoists national flag at his residence on Republic Day
R Day celebrations underway in Delhi