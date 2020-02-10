Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shocked villagers bid adieu to 8 accident victims at mass

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berhampur
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:13 IST
Shocked villagers bid adieu to 8 accident victims at mass

An occasional wail pierced through the stunned silence of the wintry Sunday night as mortal remains of eight victims of the Mandrajpur bus tragedy were consigned to flames in a mass cremation in Odisha's Dangalpadu village. They were among the 10 people electrocuted and burned alive after the bus they were travelling in to attend a marriage negotiation ceremony came into contact with a high voltage electric wire on Sunday afternoon.

A wave of shock swept the sleepy village in Ganjam district as people got to know of the tragedy. Hundreds from Dangalpadu and adjoining villages gathered at the homes of the deceased to comfort the bereaved families.

The biers were taken out of the homes of the victims in a procession as relatives cried inconsolably, while some fought back tears. A sullen crowd joined the procession to the village cremation ground. "I am heartbroken. It is for the first time in my life that I am seeing eight bodies being cremated together in my village," said K Rameya, an 80-year-old, tears rolling down his furrowed face.

As rituals were performed and pyres were lit, an occasional wail of despair would shoot through the silence broken only by the crackling of the burning wood. "When my daughter boarded the bus, she was very happy she was going to attend the marriage negotiation ceremony. I cannot believe that she is no more, that I will not see her again," said a distraught Gopal Sahu, whose 12-year-old daughter Santoshini died in the accident.

The daughter of B Laxmi, who was also in the bus, prays for her mother's life. She was severely injured in the accident and referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. "I am praying while she fights for survival," Kunti, her daughter, tells a visiting reporter before quietly closing her eyes and folding her hands in prayer.

Ten people, including six women, were electrocuted and burnt to death while 22 others were injured in the accident. Another body was taken by the family of the deceased for cremation to Bada Chandanbada, a village close to Dangalpadu, while an 11-year-old boy, who was rushed to SCB Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition, was declared brought dead.

Police was deployed at Dangalpadu to help the bereaved families perform the last rites of the victims, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Berhampur, Jayant Kumar Mohapatra said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Gauteng police arrest 780 suspects during crime combatting operation

Police in Gauteng arrested 780 suspects for various crimes during a multi-disciplinary crime combatting operation.In a statement, Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said of the 780 suspects, 270 were arrested around Tshwane.T...

BJP, govt cannot distance themselves from SC verdict on reservation, must spell out corrective measures: Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the government and the BJP must spell out corrective measures if they do not agree with the Supreme Court judgement on reservation not being mandatory as they cannot distance themselves fr...

Sterling dips to 2-1/2 month low vs firmer dollar

Sterling briefly slipped to its lowest level in 2-12 months against a broadly firm U.S. dollar on Monday, keeping last weeks downward trend intact. The pound last week notched up its biggest weekly fall against the dollar in seven weeks as ...

Innoviti Launches Saadhan POS for Instant UPI and RuPay Acceptance Enablement at B2B Businesses

- Move designed to simplify and speed up B2B business path to Regulatory Compliance BENGALURU, Feb. 10, 2020 PRNewswire -- Leading payment solutions provider, Innoviti Payment Solutions, announced the launch of its new Saadhan POS solution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020