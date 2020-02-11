2G internet services snapped in Kashmir in view of JKLF founder's death anniversary
2G mobile internet services were snapped in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday as a precautionary measure in view of the death anniversary of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) founder Maqbool Bhat.
The internet services had previously been suspended by the authorities on Sunday as a precautionary measure to prevent any law and order situation keeping in view the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru. They were restored later in the day.
The authorities had restored 2G internet services in Kashmir on January 25, more than five months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution which conferred special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, and its bifurcation into two Union Territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
