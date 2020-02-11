Left Menu
Pakistani national arrested by BSF

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ferozepur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 20:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 20:11 IST
The Border Security Force on Tuesday arrested a Pakistani national who was roaming near a Border Out Post in Mamdot area along the Indo-Pakistan border in the Ferozepur Sector here under mysterious circumstances, officials said. The foreign national was identified as Sadiq (50), a resident of village Ukara in Pakistan.

During the frisking of the intruder, Pakistani currency of Rs 170 besides his identity card was found.

After the preliminary interrogation, the national was handed over to the police following which an FIR under relevant provisions of the law was registered against him. The security agencies are trying to ascertain the exact reasons behind his venturing across the border, sources said.

