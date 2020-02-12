Maha: 22 Bangladeshis held for illegal stay in Palghar

At least 22 Bangladeshi nationals, including 12 women, were arrested for illegal stay from Palghar district in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. The arrests were made after police raided huts in Rajodi village on late Tuesday night, a police official said.

A case has been registered under Indian Passport Act, 1920, and the Foreign Nationals Act, 1946, she said. "These people didn't have any valid documents in their possession," the official said, adding that they were doing petty jobs in the district..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.