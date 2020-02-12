Maha: 2 girls feared drowned in water-filled quarry in Palghar

Two school girls from Mumbai are feared drowned into a water-filled quarry at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The girls accompanied by two boys were visiting Valiv when the incident occurred, a police officer said.

While Deepti Singh and Khushbu Shaikh went missing after entering the water-filled quarry around noon, the boys accompanying them are safe, said Valiv police station inspector Vilas Chowgule. He said Singh and Shaikh hailed from Khardanda of Mumbai.

While the girls are students of class 7, the boys of class 9. Police and fire brigade personnel are trying to trace the girls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

