Families of Peshawar school attack victims stage protest over escape of Ehsanullah Ehsan from Pak jail

Parents and family members of students who died in 2014 terror attack on Army Public School in Peshawar on Wednesday protested against the escape of former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan from a Pakistani jail.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's (TTP) former spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan.. Image Credit: ANI

Parents and family members of students who died in 2014 terror attack on Army Public School in Peshawar on Wednesday protested against the escape of former Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) spokesman Ehsanullah Ehsan from a Pakistani jail. Dawn reported that families of the victims led by Shuhada APS Forum President Advocate Fazal Khan, staged a demonstration outside the Peshawar press club and shouted slogans against Ehsanullah's escape.

"The news of escape has created a sense of deprivation among the APS victims How can a terrorist escape from a highly-guarded red zone area? It's a good joke," Khan was quoted as saying. Last week, parents and family members of children who died in a 2014 terror attack on the Army Public School (APS) in Peshawar moved the Peshawar High Court over the escape of Ehsan from Pakistani jail.

In an audio message released recently, Ehsan had claimed he escaped from the jail on January 11. However, no confirmation has been made by the Pakistani Army in this regard yet. The escape of Ehsan has created an uproar in Pakistan where the opposition is accusing the government of "sheer incompetence".

As many as 140 people, most of them children were killed on December 16, 2014, in a terror attack on APS, Peshawar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

