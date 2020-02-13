Drugs worth Rs 2.4 crore seized at Mizoram-Assam border, two

Methamphetamine tablets, also known as party drugs, worth Rs 2.4 crore in the local market

were seized from two persons near Mizoram's border with Assam on Thursday, state Excise and Narcotics department officials

said. The seizure of 99,600 tablets, that were being

smuggled into Mizoram from Assam, was made at an Excise checkpost at Vairengte and the two persons, residents of

Karimganj district in the neighbouring state, were arrested, the department's spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

They were booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act, 1985.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.