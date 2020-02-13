Mizoram CM meets Manipur counterpart; discusses peace

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday called on his Manipur counterpart N

Biren Singh at the latter's residence in Imphal and discussed development projects and peace initiatives, officials said.

During the interaction, the two chief ministers deliberated on the need for restoration of peace in Manipur,

they said. Zoramthanga informed Singh that he has been invited by

the Centre to broker peace with insurgent groups in the Northeast, an official said.

They also talked about bus services between the two states and the need for strengthening brotherhood among

various communities and language groups.

