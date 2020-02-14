Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portuguese president to arrive in Goa on Sat on 2-day visit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:00 IST
Portuguese president to arrive in Goa on Sat on 2-day visit

Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Souza will arrive in Goa on Saturday on a two-day visit

during which an MoU on water management and sewerage will be signed, officials said here.

He is expected to arrive at 5pm, an official said, adding that as part of the memorandum of understanding,

Portugal will provide technical assistance to the state's Public Works Department for operational efficiency of 'Goa

water system'. Goa Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar

told PTI that Portugal will provide consultancy for augmenting the water and sewerage system of the state, and the agreement

will be signed between Portugal based 'Aguas de Portugal' and Goa Public Works Department.

Later during the evening, Souza would inaugurate a seminar on urban designs organised by state-run Imagine Panaji

Smart City Development Limited. He will attend a dinner hosted by Goa Governor Satya

Pal Malik on Saturday evening at Raj Bhavan, and on Sunday Souza will visit Santa Monica Church and Museum of Christian

Art at Old Goa. He will be leaving Goa on Sunday, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

AAP will fight all local bodies elections across India to expand base: Gopal Rai

Buoyed by its massive victory in the Delhi assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest all elections to local bodies across the country as part of an ambitious plan to expand its footprint beyond the national capital. In an i...

Youth Congress protest outside Petroleum Ministry against LPG cylinder price rise

Indian Youth Congress on Friday staged a protest outside the Petroleum Ministry at Shastri Bhawan demanding a roll back of the hike in LPG cylinder prices. Just because people did not vote in BJPs favour, they are punishing them by increas...

WRAPUP 7-Coronavirus hits Chinese health workers as economy limps back to life

Virus has killed six Chinese medical workers China says mainland cases rise by 5,090, with 121 new deaths Cities, offices and factories still struggling with restrictions Cambodian PM welcomes passengers from cruise liner Graphics on the...

St. Valentine's Italian birthplace seeks U.S. suitors

In an unusual call for love, the Italian birthplace of St. Valentine said on Friday it was looking for a U.S. suitor to become its sister city. The mayor of Terni in central Italy said he hoped to find a city in the United States committed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020