2 killed, 7 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Alwar

Two people were killed and seven more injured when a van collided with a car coming from the opposite direction in Alwar district of Rajasthan on Friday, police said. The accident occurred near the Alampur area in the district, they said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital in Tatarpur, where van driver Roshan (27) was declared dead on arrival. Ramkaran (65), who was sitting in the front beside the driver, died during treatment, SHO of Harsora police station Chand Singh Rathore said.

The injured are undergoing treatment. A case has been registered against the car driver and the matter is under investigation, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

