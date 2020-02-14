Nitish reviews progress of Jal Jeevan Hariyali schemes
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday reveiwed the progress in schemes of the state
government's ambitious Jal Jeevan Hariyali campaign to combat climate change and environmental degradation, officials said.
At the meeting, held at the chief ministers official residence, Kumar said top priority is being accorded to
complete the 'Ganga Jal Udvah Yojana' which intends to utilize water from the river through lift irrigation system, they
said. He also gave instructions to ensure that land
acquisition was completed at the earliest for the purpose. Top officials like the chief secretary Deepak Kumar
and development commissioner Arun Kumar Singh were present at the meeting, where presentations were made by various
departments about steps being taken to ensure desilting of rivers, reduce power consumption at public places, promoting
organic farming and planting of trees, the officials said. Kumar also directed that encroachments on water bodies
be removed. Those rendered homeless in such operations should be provided land for building houses or with funds
through government schemes for the purpose. He also stressed on the need for renovation of ponds
along with digging of new ones and spreading public awareness so that adequate green cover was maintained in the vicinity of
water bodies. The people should be told that this would result in
better production of fruits, flowers and fisheries which would in turn boost their incomes, Kumar said.
The chief minister also called for speedy renovation of wells in urban and rural areas and proper upkeep of hand
pumps in localities where the ground water table has plummeted, so that people in these areas faced no shortage of
drinking water. He also suggested that regular talks be organized on
the theme of environment at government offices and educational institutions so that people develop a better appreciation of
the need for such efforts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nitish Kumar