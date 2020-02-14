Nitish reviews progress of Jal Jeevan Hariyali schemes

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday reveiwed the progress in schemes of the state

government's ambitious Jal Jeevan Hariyali campaign to combat climate change and environmental degradation, officials said.

At the meeting, held at the chief ministers official residence, Kumar said top priority is being accorded to

complete the 'Ganga Jal Udvah Yojana' which intends to utilize water from the river through lift irrigation system, they

said. He also gave instructions to ensure that land

acquisition was completed at the earliest for the purpose. Top officials like the chief secretary Deepak Kumar

and development commissioner Arun Kumar Singh were present at the meeting, where presentations were made by various

departments about steps being taken to ensure desilting of rivers, reduce power consumption at public places, promoting

organic farming and planting of trees, the officials said. Kumar also directed that encroachments on water bodies

be removed. Those rendered homeless in such operations should be provided land for building houses or with funds

through government schemes for the purpose. He also stressed on the need for renovation of ponds

along with digging of new ones and spreading public awareness so that adequate green cover was maintained in the vicinity of

water bodies. The people should be told that this would result in

better production of fruits, flowers and fisheries which would in turn boost their incomes, Kumar said.

The chief minister also called for speedy renovation of wells in urban and rural areas and proper upkeep of hand

pumps in localities where the ground water table has plummeted, so that people in these areas faced no shortage of

drinking water. He also suggested that regular talks be organized on

the theme of environment at government offices and educational institutions so that people develop a better appreciation of

the need for such efforts.

