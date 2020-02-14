Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giriraj Singh helps family of deceased Hindu woman to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals

Union Minister Giriraj Singh helped the members of a deceased woman's family to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Begusarai (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 21:03 IST
Giriraj Singh helps family of deceased Hindu woman to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals
Union Minister in Begusarai, Bihar, on Friday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Giriraj Singh helped the members of a deceased woman's family to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals. The Bajrang Dal workers came to know about a man, who was taking his mother's body for burial as per Christian funeral rites. They requested the person to cremate his mother as per Hindu rituals.

The man said that he has converted to Christianity and since he has no one else to help him in cremation, he was taking his mother's body to be buried according to Christian funeral rituals. Union Minister Singh said: "There is a need for laws to stop religious conversion in return for benefits. We should protect our religion. There is nothing bigger than religion."

The woman's body was finally cremated at Simaria burial ground as per the Hindu tradition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Turkish court acquits novelist accused of Kurdish militant ties

An Istanbul court acquitted novelist Asli Erdogan on Friday of charges of belonging to a terrorist group, in one of a series of cases that have fuelled concern among European Union states and rights groups about a deterioration of media fre...

Sports News Roundup: Lightning run win streak to 9; Tokyo 2020 won't be canceled over coronavirus crisis and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.MLB notebook Astros Altuve, Bregman apologizeTwo of the Houston Astros top hitters, third baseman Alex Bregman and second baseman Jose Altuve, issued apologies for their role in a sign-st...

TDP alleges YSRCP attempting to malign image of Naidu in connection with IT raids

Telugu Desam Party TDP on Thursday alleged that the YSRCP government in the state is trying to malign the image of N Chandrababu Naidu and his party. Referring to the recent IT raids and CBDT note, the TDP accused YSRCP of trying to sling m...

Cops, locals come to aid of UK couple stranded at station

Living up to the motto of atithi devo bhava, local policemen and residents came to thehelp of a tourist-couple from the UK, who had got down at wrong train station in Maharashtra, and ferried them to theirhotel on late Thursday night. The c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020