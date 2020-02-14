Sena MP Sawant named chairman of M''rashtra parliamentary panel
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant was on Friday appointed chairman of a state-level parliamentary
committee set up to follow up pending proposals related to Maharashtra with the central government.
As chief of the Maharashtra state parliamentary coordination committee, the Member of Parliament from South
Mumbai will enjoy the rank of a Cabinet minister, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here.
Sawant, who was Minister for Heavy Industries in the Modi government from May 2019 to November 2019, will have his
office at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi. The decision to set up the three-member committee was
taken during a meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Members of Parliament from the state before the start of the
budget session late last month.
