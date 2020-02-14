Sena MP Sawant named chairman of M''rashtra parliamentary panel

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant was on Friday appointed chairman of a state-level parliamentary

committee set up to follow up pending proposals related to Maharashtra with the central government.

As chief of the Maharashtra state parliamentary coordination committee, the Member of Parliament from South

Mumbai will enjoy the rank of a Cabinet minister, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office here.

Sawant, who was Minister for Heavy Industries in the Modi government from May 2019 to November 2019, will have his

office at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi. The decision to set up the three-member committee was

taken during a meeting of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Members of Parliament from the state before the start of the

budget session late last month.

