Opposition attacks Nagland govt over law and order situation
Opposition Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) on Friday attacked the state government on the law and
order situation in the northeastern state, alleging that transporters from other states are reluctant to send trucks in
Nagaland due to extortion and harassment by some groups. Participating in the budget discussion in the
Assembly, opposition leader T R Zeliang reminded the government that "all is not well in spite of Nagaland being
awarded the best performing law and order state" by a private organisation last year.
Referring to a recent incident at Lamhai-Namdi village in Peren district where gunmen in a mob fired
indiscriminately, he said no report of the action taken on those troublemakers was tabled.
He also alleged that the transporters from outside the state are "unwilling to send their trucks here due to
extortion which is rampant" and the government has "turned a blind eye to all these".
The goods which are now unloaded in Assam's Khatkati are taken into the state from trucks hired from Nagaland,
causing a negative impact in the state's economy, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- TR Zeliang
- Nagaland
- Peren district
- Assam