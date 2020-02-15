Tranquility tunnelling facility unveiled at Mumbai's Churchgate facility

Western Railway's Mumbai division on Friday inaugurated 'Tranquility Tunnelling Facility' at the Churchgate to help the motormen and guards. This facility is one of the prime initiatives zeroed in as a result of intense deliberations with motormen and guards on steps to prevent signal passed at dangers (SPADs).

The facility was inaugurated by the old and young motormen and guards of the Mumbai Division in the presence of the General Manager. The facility has five contiguous areas -- the first is Crew Management System kiosks for the booking of crew, a resting facility for crew with a TV along with scrolls of sectional cautions, safety messages, etc.

There is also a motor coordination facility with games like carrom and chess. Apart from this, there is also an area where there are stress-busters like 'Post-It' and 'Tranquility Room.' These facilities for the crew are now open at Churchgate and Borivilli crew lobbies. (ANI)

