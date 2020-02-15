Man gets life term for rape, abduction

A POCSO court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the abduction and rape of a minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 70,000 on the convict.

The POCSO court-II convicted Noshad (25), a resident of Gahunkhedi village under the Aklera police station of Jhalawar, on Thursday, public prosecutor Lalchand Meena said. Noshad had abducted a 14-year-old girl of his village on December 18, 2015 and took her to Jhalrapatan town of the district, where he held her captive for around six days and repeatedly raped her, Meena said.

Following the minor's rescue, police registered a case against Noshad on December 24, 2015. Statements of at least 16 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 23 documents were produced before the court, Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.