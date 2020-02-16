Courier operator thrashed by goon in UP's Shamli, in critical condition

A courier operator was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a local gangster beat him up in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. Vinod Kumar was thrashed by Pratap Singh in Thana Bhawan town over a monetary dispute on Saturday, Shamli Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal said.

Action was taken after a video of the incident went viral on social media. According to the SP, a police team rushed to the spot and took the critically injured victim to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The accused Pratap Singh has been arrested after a case was registered under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 352 (assault or criminal force), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

