India, Norway will work together in exerting pressure on countries for quick climate action: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gandhinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 18:00 IST
India and Norway will work together in exerting pressure on all countries for quick climate action and stressed that the finances promised to the developing world should be followed up, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday. Javadekar held "fruitful" talks with Norwegian Climate and Environment Minister Sveinung Rotevatn on bilateral and global issues at the 13th Conference of Parties (COP 13) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) here.

"We have agreed upon working jointly with Norway on the issues including development of relevant technology and create pressure for quick action on all countries. We also agreed upon strengthening our bond so that we can have joint efforts in waste management, ensuring marine litter goes down rapidly and India's cooling action plan speeds up. "On climate change we have stressed that finances, which were promised to the developing world and have not come in the last 10 years, needs to be followed up. The amount stands at USD 1 trillion. All countries should create a buzz around it. So we have decided to partner in progress," Javadekar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be officially inaugurating on Monday the CMS COP 13, which is being attended by 1,800 delegates from nearly 130 countries. The Norwegian minister said India is showing that economic growth and bold action on climate can go hand in hand.

"Norway sees India as an important international player on climate and environment. India is showing the world that economic growth and bold action on climate can go hand in hand. We are impressed with India's efforts to beat plastic pollution, including 'Clean India Campaign'. "Today we had a productive meeting. We discussed issues like bio-diversity, explored opportunities that come with forest preservation and saving carbon sinks. We also discussed issue of marine littering and fight to establish good waste management facilities," Rotevatn said.

India and Norway signed the letter of intent for establishing the India Norway Marine Pollution Initiative in 2019 to combat ocean pollution and had also signed an MoU to establish India-Norway Ocean Dialogue. In the meeting at the COP 13, both the countries decided to step up actions that target climate change and air pollution and agreed to work closely to raise this agenda.

Later, in a high-level segment with all stakeholders, Javadekar said that 2020 is a "super year for bio-diversity environment". "This is the biggest conference in the world. I can say that 2020 will be a super year for biodiversity and environment. It will set an agenda for next decade. I am very happy," the minister said.

He said, "India cooperates with many countries on different initiatives. PM Narendra Modi has already formed two alliances – solar alliance and Climate Disaster Resilience Initiative (CDRI). “2020 is super year for environment. This COP will present to the world. Agenda for an entire decade will be set in this COP. We have decided to work hard. We want inclusive growth of forests, wildlife and biodiversity.”

The high-level segment was attended by all participating countries and its representatives. Addressing the participants, Babul Supriyo, minister of state for environment, said, “I am very proud that India is hosting this conference.”

Speaking at the conference which aims at conservation of migratory species, Supriyo said, “We are also migrating from one department to another. Today I am in the environment ministry, tomorrow I may be in petroleum.” As the host, India shall be designated the President for the next three years. The Government of India is Signatory to the Convention on Conservation of Migratory Wild Animals since 1983. The Government of India has been taking necessary actions to protect and conserve migratory marine species. Seven species that include dugong, whale shark, and two species of the marine turtle have been identified for preparation of Conservation and Recovery Action Plan.

The theme of CMS COP13 in India is 'Migratory species connect the planet and we welcome them home'. The mascot for CMS COP13 is 'Gibi – The Great Indian Bustard'. It is a critically endangered species which has been accorded the highest protection status under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

