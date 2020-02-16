2 years after man''s death in ceiling collapse, building owner

The owner of a building was booked two years after the ceiling of a flat collapsed and killed a

man and severely injured his wife, Thane police said on Sunday.

On November 24, 2017, the ceiling of a building in the city's Shree Nagar area collapsed, in which Bablu Ghosh died

and his wife Bani lost her leg, an official said. "We booked Rajnikant Pathare, who owns the building,

under section 304A (causing death by negligence) on Saturday. He is yet to be arrested," said the Shree Nagar police station

official.

