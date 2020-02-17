J-K: Former executive engineer of PHE division booked on corruption charge

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against a former executive engineer of the PHE division for allegedly misusing his position in the allotment of works and utilization of funds. "A case has been registered on the outcome of verification regarding allegations related to misappropriation by Bashir Ahmad Shah, the then executive engineer, PHE Division Bijebehara Anantnag, and others," a spokesman of the ACB said on Monday.

He said Shah was accused of corrupt practices in the allotment of works to blue-eyed contractors. "This included the Kishtwar-Simthan-Anantnag Road project in which the allotments were canceled and then converted into authorities with four times above the allotted cost," the spokesman said.

The physical status of permanent flood-restoration works in the division was checked and most works do not exist anywhere, he said. "During the verification, it also came to the fore that an amount of Rs 4.79 crore has been shown drawn against the execution of different work components executed by the division in the flood-restoration program without following codal formalities," the spokesperson said, adding that the diversion of funds without mandatory approval was also detected.

Subsequent to the registration of the case, he said a search was conducted at the residence of Bashir Ahmad Shah.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.