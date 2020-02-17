New Office Bearers for CII Coimbatore Zone

Ganesh Kumar J, Managing Director, Indo Shell Cast Pvt Ltd, has been appointed

Chairman of CII Coimbatore Zone for the year 202021. He was appointed during the Zonal Annual Day held on

February 15, a CII release said on Monday. Similarly, Arjun Prakash, wholetime Director, Effica

Automation, a division of Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd was appointed Vice Chairman for the period, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.