No beef ban in Kerala Police academy: Official
The Kerala Police Academy on Monday dismissed reports of a ban on beef on its campus and
said the dish along with mutton have been excluded from the menu for new trainees based on dietitian's instructions.
Reacting to reports in a section of media that beef had been banned in the police canteen, academy Director B Sandhya,
ADGP, said there was no such prohibition on the popular dish and dubbed the controversy a "media creation".
"Not only beef, but mutton is not included in the new menu issued. The menu was prepared according to the directions of
the dietitians," she said. The controversy surfaced close on the heels of the storm
over a "beef fry" tweet by the Kerala Tourism on 'Makarasankranti' day last month.
"Tender chunks of beef, slow-roasted with aromatic spices, coconut pieces, and curry leaves. A recipe for the
most classic dish, Beef Ularthiyathu, the stuff of legends, from the land of spices, Kerala," the tweet read along with a
recipe link. A section of Twitter users had expressed their
displeasure over the timing of the tweet as it was posted on a Hindu festival.
Slamming the state, BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje had said the "Kerala communist govt have declared a war against Hindus of
the state!", but the the CPI(M)-led LDF government clarified later its aim was not to hurt anyone's religious beliefs.
PTI RRT LGK UD VS VS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala Police Academy
- Shobha Karandlaje
- Kerala
- Beef Ularthiyathu
- BJP
- CPI(M)
ALSO READ
India reports second case of novel coronavirus as a person from Kerala with travel history to China tests positive: Officials
Kerala resident identified as 2nd positive case of coronavirus in India
Kerala suffered from Union Budget: Thomas Isaac
2nd case of coronavirus in Kerala
India reports second coronavirus case from Kerala; condition of both patients stable