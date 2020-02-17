Cargo of Karachi-bound ship detained at Kandla port unloaded
The cargo of a Karachi-bound ship detained at Kandla port in Gujarat's Kutch district a week
back has been offloaded and kept in a godown, a senior official of the Deendayal Port Trust, which manages the port,
said on Monday. While there was no official word from any of the
security agencies, and Customs, about the nature of the cargo and reasons for unloading, sources claimed the Karachi-bound
ship bearing Hong Kong flag was detained after some suspicious cargo was found on board.
"We have shifted the ship to the inner anchorage and unloaded all the cargo it was carrying. We have kept the cargo
in godown number 13," said the port official. The vessel has Chinese crew members and was headed to
Karachi in Pakistan from China, port officials said.
