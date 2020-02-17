Cargo of Karachi-bound ship detained at Kandla port unloaded

The cargo of a Karachi-bound ship detained at Kandla port in Gujarat's Kutch district a week

back has been offloaded and kept in a godown, a senior official of the Deendayal Port Trust, which manages the port,

said on Monday. While there was no official word from any of the

security agencies, and Customs, about the nature of the cargo and reasons for unloading, sources claimed the Karachi-bound

ship bearing Hong Kong flag was detained after some suspicious cargo was found on board.

"We have shifted the ship to the inner anchorage and unloaded all the cargo it was carrying. We have kept the cargo

in godown number 13," said the port official. The vessel has Chinese crew members and was headed to

Karachi in Pakistan from China, port officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.