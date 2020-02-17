Man attempts suicide during pubic grievance redressal programme of Andhra govt

One person attempted suicide at Spandana, the public grievance redressal programme of Andhra Pradesh Government, at Machilipatnam here on Monday, police said. The person identified as M Venkateswar Rao from Nidumolu village in Krishna district had arrived at the district headquarters in Machilipatnam to attend the Spandana programme.

According to the police, "Rao had alleged that his land was grabbed by some persons and when he asked them they filed a case of SC/ST atrocity against him. He went to the Spandana programme to seek justice." "During the programme, he consumed pesticide and attempted suicide. However, police present at the premises immediately responded and rushed him to the government hospital," they said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

