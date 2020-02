Fire breaks out in Thane chemical factory, none injured

A fire broke out in a chemical factory in Dombivali in Thane on Tuesday. According to fire officials, 11 fire engines rushed to the spot. Thick smoke was seen emanating from the factory after the fire broke out.

Fire tenders had evacuated workers from nearby companies. No injuries or casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

