Swedish businessman seeks alms in TN to get mental peace

A middle-aged Swedish businessman was found seeking alms near the Railway station

here, much to the surprise of passers-by and traders on Tuesday.

Kim, an industrialist from Sweden, was said to be in India on a personal visit.

During enquiry, he told the police that his spiritual guru had asked him to take recourse to begging to relieve him

of mental stress. Sporting long hair and clad only in white dhoti, Kim

approached people on the streets with folded hands for money, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

