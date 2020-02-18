Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 of Meerut family held for assaulting cops after fake emergency call

  • PTI
  • |
  • Meerut
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 22:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 22:08 IST
4 of Meerut family held for assaulting cops after fake emergency call

Four members of a family, including three women, were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly assaulting two police personnel after calling emergency 112 number to report a fake matter, officials said. The personnel -- a constable and a home guard -- were deployed on a police response vehicle (PRV) who had reached out to the family to attend to their emergency call, the officials said.

"Around 11.45 am, an alert call was received on the emergency 112 number of the UP police from Gaavdi Wala neighbourhood in T P Nagar area of the city. The caller, Anil Kumar, had said a DJ orchestra was blaring music very loudly and sought police intervention," the Meerut Police said in a statement. "When PRV 2W 3779 personnel, constable Pradeep Kumar and home guard Arjun Singh reached there, the locals informed them that no such DJ was playing there and the information was incorrect. The personnel then tracked the caller and reached out to enquire what had happened," it said.

According to the police, when Anil Kumar was questioned, an altercation broke out and he, his other family members and 8-10 unidentified locals gathered and assaulted the on-duty police personnel. Those involved in the alleged attack on the cops, a video of which surfaced on social media, included Kumar, his brother Subhash, his son Abhishek, father Prakash Kumar, sister Seema, sister-in-law Anjali, and daughter-in-law Kajal, the police said.

Later, a complaint was registered at the T P Nagar police station and Kumar, Seema, Anjali and Kajal were arrested, while others named in the FIR were absconding, the police said. The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 182 (false information to public officer with malafide intentions), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), among others, the police added.

The incident comes within days of the Uttar Pradesh police announcing quick response to curb noise pollution in view of board examinations in the state through the emergency 112 phone service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Steelers hire Hilliard as WRs coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Ike Hilliard as their wide receivers coach, the team announced Tuesday. Hilliard, 43, has spent the past six seasons in his second stint with the Washington Redskins 2014-19. He also had a one-year run with the...

US, Taliban on verge of withdrawal deal: sources

The US and the Taliban, at war since 2001, are on the verge of agreeing a landmark withdrawal deal to be signed in Qatar, an insurgent source told AFP on Tuesday. An Afghan official suggested the deal could be inked on February 29 in Doha, ...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 17

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...

Cayman Islands tops ranking of money hideouts

British overseas territory the Cayman Islands, the United States, and Switzerland do most to help the globes richest citizens hide and launder money, according to a ranking published on Tuesday by a group pushing for reform.The study by the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020