BJP yuva morcha leader held for attacking police team in Assam

A BJP yuva morcha leader was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a police team

in an "inebriated" condition in Dakhin Saraibandha area of the district, officials said.

Jorhat district secretary of the morcha, Gobin Borah, assaulted the police officers when they were on an operation

to rescue a missing woman, who is suspected to have an illicit relationship with him, they said.

Police had received a missing complaint from her husband, following which a team was formed under the

leadership of Jorhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge, officials said.

Borah also vandalised the police vehicle, they said. He was produced before the court of the Chief Judicial

Magistrate, which sent him to judicial custody. The woman was later found from the same locality and

sent for medical examination, police said. Police also seized a large number of illegally kept

IMFL bottles and a car from the BJP yuva morcha leader's residence, officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

