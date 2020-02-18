BJP yuva morcha leader held for attacking police team in Assam
A BJP yuva morcha leader was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attacking a police team
in an "inebriated" condition in Dakhin Saraibandha area of the district, officials said.
Jorhat district secretary of the morcha, Gobin Borah, assaulted the police officers when they were on an operation
to rescue a missing woman, who is suspected to have an illicit relationship with him, they said.
Police had received a missing complaint from her husband, following which a team was formed under the
leadership of Jorhat Police Station Officer-in-Charge, officials said.
Borah also vandalised the police vehicle, they said. He was produced before the court of the Chief Judicial
Magistrate, which sent him to judicial custody. The woman was later found from the same locality and
sent for medical examination, police said. Police also seized a large number of illegally kept
IMFL bottles and a car from the BJP yuva morcha leader's residence, officials added.
