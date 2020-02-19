Nepalese national held with charas

Charas worth Rs 46 lakh was recovered from a person of Nepalese origin by a joint team of the SSB and the UP Police in Sonauli area on the Indo-Nepal border here on Wednesday. Tejendra Pun (58) was arrested by the Sashstra Seema Bal (SSB) and UP police Tuesday night from the Sonauli check post when he arrived by bus, a senior official said here.

He said 4.6 kg of charas was seized from him. A case was registered at the Sonouli police station and he was handed over to police, the official added.

The SSB, which works under the command of the Union home ministry, guards the 1,751-km-long Indo-Nepal border. Uttar Pradesh shares a 599.3-km-long open border with Nepal, touching seven districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich, Sravasti, Balrampur, Sidhharthnagar and Maharajganj.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.